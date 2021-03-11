INDW vs SAW: Confident India look to carry on momentum in 3rd ODI against South Africa
Their confidence high after a comprehensive series-levelling win, the Indian women's cricket team would look to gain the upper-hand when it takes on South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series here on Friday.
After losing the series-opener by eight wickets, Indian women crushed South Africa by nine wickets to draw parity.
And come Friday, the Mithali Raj-led side would look to carry on the momentum with yet another clinical display.
The Indian bowlers led the way in the second match after an ordinary outing in the opener to bowl out South Africa women for a below-par 157.
Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami used her vast experience to great effect and picked up four African wickets.
"It was pretty challenging because I was coming back after a year, and playing a competitive side like South Africa. I was just trying to hit the ball on the right areas," Goswami had said of her performance.
She was ably supported by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) and Mansi Joshi (2/23) as India bowled out South Africa in 41 overs.
Then Smriti Mandhana (80 off 64 balls) and Punam Raut (62 off 89) shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the second wicket as Indian women comfortably chased down the target in 28.4 overs.
The rustiness that was apparent in the series-opener was shaken off in the second outing by the hosts, who seem to have got back their rhythm given the near-perfect performance to outwit the visitors.
Goswami's form will be crucial to India's chances.
For South Africa, the batting efforts of skipper Sane Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) were the positives. Their 60-run third-wicket stand saved the visiting scorecard from being a complete disaster.
However, the Indian troika of Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana and Raut would be a tough challenge for the touring bowlers.
Mandhana was at her attacking best as she hit 10 boundaries and three sixes during her whirlwind knock, while Raut struck eight fours.
But the Indians can't afford to take South Africa women lightly as they are expected to bounce back hard after the demoralising defeat.
Teams (from):
India women: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.
South Africa women: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Match starts at 9 am.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox