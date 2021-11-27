‘Inevitable in India’: Axar Patel sets Twitter on fire with another 5-fer in IND vs NZ 1st Test, enters elite company

India spinner Axar Patel has set cricket Twitter on fire by picking up yet another five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner bagged five of the best during the 1st India-New Zealand Test at Green Park, Kanpur, and also joined an elite list with his achievement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gujarat-born bowler bagged his fifth five-fer in just seven innings. With this feat, he climbed to the second position in the list of most five-wicket hauls in the first four Tests.

ALSO READ| IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel pips two legends to script massive Indian record with 5th five-wicket haul

Australia's Charlie Turner currently heads the list with 6 and he is followed by Tom Richardson (England), Rodney Hogg (Australia), and Axar Patel, all of whom have picked 5 each.

Tied in the third position are Fred Spofforthm (Australia), Sydney Barnes (England), Nick Cook (England), Vernon Philander (South Africa) with four each.

Moreover, 27-year-old Axar has also jumped to third in the list of most consecutive 4-plus wicket hauls in Test cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elite list is currently headed by legendary bowlers Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) and Waqar Younis (Pakistan), both of whom bagged 9 each. At second is Charlie Turner with 8 and rounding off the top-3, with 6 four-fers each, are Johnny Briggs (England) and Axar Patel.

Fans on Twitter, as expected, went berserk on Twitter to hail Axar's performance. After all, the spinner turned the tide in India's favour and did so in staggering fashion.

Here are some of the best:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He got off the mark early on Day 3 by dismissing Ross Taylor on 11 to leave New Zealand at 214/3. Soon after, he trapped Henry Nicholls plumb in front on 2, with the left-hander paying the price for missing the ball during a sweep. His third wicket was Tom Latham, who was stumped brilliantly by substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat on 95.

In his next spell, he got rid off NZ's stumper Tom Blundell on 13 by castling him. And finally, he completed his five-wicket haul by cleaning up Tim Southee on 5.

Batting first, India posted 345. Shubman Gill (52), Shreyas Iyer (105), and Ravindra Jadeja (50) were the stars of the show. With the ball, Southee shone with a five-wicket haul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After 136 overs, the Black Caps reached 282/8.