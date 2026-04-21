INR 1.25 crore profit in one night: Tilak Varma's century vs GT gives MI a lifeline in IPL 2026

His 101 not out off 45 balls turned a wobbling platform into a match-winning total and gave Mumbai the late acceleration that Gujarat Titans could not recover from. The innings had range, control and timing, but its biggest value lay in how decisively it shaped the game. This was not a decorative century added to an already secure position. It was the innings that defined the contest.

Mumbai needed substance as much as they needed speed. Tilak gave them both.

In one innings, Tilak produced a match worth of ₹1.82 crore in our monetary model and generated a profit of ₹1.25 crore over his rolling match cost. That made it his most valuable outing of IPL 2026 and one of the sharpest single-game balance-sheet swings by any batter this season.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten hundred against Gujarat Titans did more than end Mumbai Indians’ four-match losing streak. It delivered the kind of return that can change the reading of an entire season.

That is why the monetary return stands out. In our model, Tilak’s hundred was worth ₹1.82 crore for the match. Against a rolling match cost of ₹57.14 lakh, that translated into a profit of ₹1.25 crore from one outing.

The scale of that return becomes clearer in context. No other performance in the match reached Tilak’s level of value. His innings sat above every bowling spell and batting contribution on the sheet. It was the dominant financial performance of the game because it was the dominant cricket performance of the game.

The knock also reset his season trend in one blow. Before this match, Tilak had not produced a single innings remotely close to this level of value. His previous best was ₹62.28 lakh. This hundred took him past that mark by a huge distance and finally delivered the sort of return expected from a player carrying major batting responsibility.

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How it changes Tilak’s season balance sheet The bigger story sits beyond the match.

Before this innings, Tilak’s IPL 2026 season ledger looked weak. Across his first five matches, his total worth stood at ₹1.16 crore. His cumulative profit and loss position was at a loss of ₹1.70 crore. For a player valued at ₹8 crore, that was a season drifting in the wrong direction.

This one hundred changed that picture dramatically.

After the Gujarat game, Tilak Varma’s season worth rose to ₹2.98 crore. His cumulative balance moved to minus ₹44.95 lakh. He is still marginally in the red, but the scale of the correction is massive. One innings cut down nearly three-fourths of his season deficit and pushed him back to the edge of break-even.

That is the real value of this knock. It was not only a match-winner. It was a season-repair innings. Until this game, Tilak’s returns had been scattered and modest. A series of low-yield outings, and then a complete explosion in Ahmedabad. The hundred now accounts for more than 60 per cent of his total season's worth. That tells its own story. His campaign before this innings was dragging. His campaign after it is alive again.

So the sharp reading is Tilak Varma’s hundred was worth ₹1.82 crore on the night. It generated ₹1.25 crore of match profit. And more importantly, it pulled his IPL 2026 balance sheet from deep deficit to within touching distance of profit.

For the Mumbai Indians, it was the innings that stopped a slide. For Tilak Varma, it may prove to be the innings that rescued his season.