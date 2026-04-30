INR 1.55 crore loss for Mumbai Indians: How each Jasprit Bumrah delivery cost MI INR 6.45 lakh

Mumbai Indians had 243 on the board, a record Ryan Rickelton hundred behind them, and Jasprit Bumrah still available for four overs. On most IPL nights, that is supposed to be the comfort blanket. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede, it became the most alarming part of the collapse.

Jasprit Bumrah during an IPL 2026 match.(PTI)

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SRH chased 244 in 18.4 overs to win by six wickets, making it the fourth-highest successful chase in IPL history. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen drove a chase that made even a huge first-innings score look under-protected.

The rarest part of the night was not that Bumrah went wicketless. It was that Mumbai repeatedly turned to him at control points and got no control back. Our model rated his bowling impact at -21.22 points. That gives Bumrah a match worth of - ₹26.53 lakh. At his ₹18 crore price, spread across a 14-match league, his per-match cost is around ₹1.29 crore. The final match-layer result: a loss of ₹1.55 crore. So, it can also be said that each delivery of Jasprit Bumrah cost MI about ₹6.45 lakh in the match.

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{{^usCountry}} This valuation is based on a cricket impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model assesses a player’s match contribution across batting, bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure, and role difficulty, then converts that impact into a rupee value using the player’s auction price and expected season usage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This valuation is based on a cricket impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model assesses a player’s match contribution across batting, bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure, and role difficulty, then converts that impact into a rupee value using the player’s auction price and expected season usage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is not a salary calculation or an official IPL metric. It is an analytical estimate meant to show whether a player delivered above or below his cost for that match or phase of the season. The figures should be read as model-based valuations, not exact financial earnings. Where MI expected Bumrah to control the chase, SRH found release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not a salary calculation or an official IPL metric. It is an analytical estimate meant to show whether a player delivered above or below his cost for that match or phase of the season. The figures should be read as model-based valuations, not exact financial earnings. Where MI expected Bumrah to control the chase, SRH found release {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first call came early. SRH were 11/0 after the first over. Bumrah’s opening over was meant to stop the Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma acceleration before it became a fire. He started with some control, but the overs slipped through wides, a six and a boundary. MI needed pressure. SRH left the over at 25/0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first call came early. SRH were 11/0 after the first over. Bumrah’s opening over was meant to stop the Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma acceleration before it became a fire. He started with some control, but the overs slipped through wides, a six and a boundary. MI needed pressure. SRH left the over at 25/0. {{/usCountry}}

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The second call came at the end of the Powerplay, and this was the real break point. SRH were already 74/0 after five overs, but a Bumrah over still gave MI a route back: force a quiet sixth, drag the chase back below absurd speed, and make the middle overs heavier. Instead, the over went for boundaries again. Head and Abhishek had already turned the Powerplay into a launchpad, and Bumrah’s second over failed to close the gate.

The opening stand had already taken SRH close to escape velocity before MI found wickets. That matters because Bumrah’s first two interventions came before the stand was broken. This was exactly the window where MI needed their best bowler to create friction. Instead, SRH reached a point where even wickets did not fully disturb the chase.

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The third call came after MI had finally taken wickets. SRH were 176/3 after 13 overs, needing 68 off 42. With Heinrich Klaasen at the crease, MI needed one of two things from Bumrah: a wicket or an economical over. He gave neither. Klaasen took him for six, Nitish Kumar Reddy found a boundary, and the over went for 13. SRH moved to 189/3. The required equation dropped to 55 from 36.

That was the moment MI’s hope of a comeback lost its spine. Bumrah had arrived not as a strike weapon, but as a defensive necessity. SRH still attacked him.

The final call came in the 18th over. SRH needed 24 off 18, still gettable, but a tight Bumrah over could have forced the chase deeper. Instead, Klaasen hit him for four, and Salil Arora launched him for six. Bumrah finished with 0/54.

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The damage was not one bad ball. It was four failed rescue attempts.

The over-by-over control map from our data shows the pattern clearly:

How Jasprit Bumrah failed ti deliver when MI needed him. (HT Digital)

The sixth over is the most damaging in the model because it came when MI needed Powerplay control, and Bumrah instead allowed two sixes and a four. The 14th over is almost as important from a tactical point of view because MI had taken wickets and needed to make the chase feel unstable. Klaasen’s six off Bumrah changed the tone. It told SRH that the premium over was still hittable.

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That is why the ₹1.55 crore or ₹6.45 lakh loss is not just a financial hook. It reflects role failure. Jasprit Bumrah’s match value dropped below zero because he did not merely have a quiet wicketless night. He actively failed in the overs where his role carries maximum tactical premium.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's return to IPL 2026 hinted at by Hardik Pandya: ‘Not up to exactly where he wants’

Hardik Pandya’s post-match words fit the numbers. He said MI had backed their bowlers to defend 244 but could not execute, adding that SRH got to a flyer and MI’s pullback was not enough. That was the plain cricketing version of what the valuation model shows more sharply.

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A bad Bumrah night can happen. T20 is cruel, Wankhede was flat, SRH’s batting has been monstrous, and modern IPL totals have changed the expectations around bowling. But Bumrah is not priced or used like an ordinary bowler surviving conditions. He is Mumbai’s emergency brake. He is the bowler captains normally hold back for exactly this kind of chase: stop the Powerplay riot, break the partnership, deny Klaasen the release shot, and make the last three overs uncomfortable.

Against SRH, each of those doors opened. Bumrah could not shut any of them.

The ₹1.55 crore loss, therefore, becomes a sharper way to describe a rare cricketing event: Mumbai’s safest asset became a negative-value asset on the night they most needed him to be priceless.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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