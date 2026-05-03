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INR 1 crore substitute: Sarfaraz Khan's one moment of brilliance saved CSK from chasing a steep target

Sarfaraz Khan's catch of Naman Dhir was pivotal for Chennai Super Kings, dismissing a set batter at a crucial moment. 

Updated on: May 03, 2026 10:35 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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A catch in the deep rarely carries a rupee figure. Substitute Sarfaraz Khan’s catch of Naman Dhir did, because it removed Mumbai Indians’ set batter at the exact point where the innings was ready to become expensive for Chennai Super Kings.

Sarfaraz Khan takes the catch of Naman Dhir during the CSK vs MI match.(PTI)

Naman Dhir had moved to 57 off 36 when he was dismissed in the 17th over. MI, before his departure, were 134/4 with 20 legal balls still left. The wicket did not merely take out a half-centurion. It stopped the batter best placed to attack the final phase and push CSK’s target into a more dangerous zone.

In the base impact layer, Sarfaraz’s catch was worth 18.28 lakh on its own. That number covers the direct fielding value of the dismissal: the batter removed, the timing of the wicket, and the match state in which CSK broke MI’s innings.

But the larger value came from what the catch prevented.

Naman was dismissed at a point where T20 batting value usually accelerates. He had faced 36 balls, crossed fifty, and settled into the match. With 20 balls left, MI needed him to finish.

In the base projection, that avoided damage was valued at 80.48 lakh.

Add that to the catch’s direct base value of 18.28 lakh, and Sarfaraz’s fielding moment rises to 98.76 lakh in expanded base value.

That is why this catch sits close to the 1 crore mark.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya refuses to hide behind excuses, cuts a sorry figure after Mumbai Indians all but crash out of IPL 2026

Why the timing changed the value

The catch was valuable because of the phase it arrived in. A wicket in the 17th over of a set batter affects both the current score and the projected finish.

At 134/4, MI still had enough wickets to attack. They also had enough balls for one set batter to alter the final total. Naman was that batter. His dismissal forced MI to continue the innings without the player most equipped to control the last few deliveries.

That is the hidden value of the wicket. Sarfaraz Khan did not just complete a dismissal. He cut off MI’s most valuable death-overs option before it reached full potential.

For CSK, the catch was therefore more than a fielding effort. It was a run-saving act, a pressure-saving act and, in the author’s base impact model, almost a 1 crore intervention.

 
chennai super kings mumbai indians sarfaraz khan
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