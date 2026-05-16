INR 30 lakh worth secret weapon of LSG: Mitchell Marsh's brutal knock vs CSK gets beaten in value race

LSG did not win Match 59 through a single form of dominance. They got the headline innings from Mitchell Marsh and the hidden profit burst from Akash Singh, two performances that sat in different columns but pushed the same result.

Mitchell Marsh and Akash Singh for LSG.(ANI, X images)

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Marsh’s 90 off 38 gave Lucknow the obvious centrepiece. Akash’s 3 for 26 gave them the quieter steal: a ₹0.30 crore bowler producing the kind of match value that franchises usually pay far more to buy.

Marsh owned the match-impact table

Mitchell Marsh was the most impactful player of the match by raw numbers. His 90 off 38 balls carried a batting impact score of 95.000, with his raw/core impact being 101.045, the highest in the game, even before manual ratings or captaincy layers entered the calculation. (by our model)

That number explains why Marsh sits at the top of the match-impact table. His innings gave Lucknow volume, speed, and control in a single burst. A 38-ball 90 does not merely lift a total. It damages the fielding team’s plans, drastically reduces the asking rate, and altogether changes the shape of the match.

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{{^usCountry}} Kartik Sharma came closest to Marsh on raw impact. His 71 off 42 produced a strong batting score of 91.883, but a dropped catch dragged his overall raw impact down to 81.578. That left Marsh clearly ahead in the total match-effect reading. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kartik Sharma came closest to Marsh on raw impact. His 71 off 42 produced a strong batting score of 91.883, but a dropped catch dragged his overall raw impact down to 81.578. That left Marsh clearly ahead in the total match-effect reading. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The final impact layer increased the separation. Marsh’s manual rating of 15 pushed his final score to 371.045. That reflected the quality of the innings beyond the scorecard. He was the biggest cricketing force in the match, and the model treated him that way. Akash Singh was the value steal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final impact layer increased the separation. Marsh’s manual rating of 15 pushed his final score to 371.045. That reflected the quality of the innings beyond the scorecard. He was the biggest cricketing force in the match, and the model treated him that way. Akash Singh was the value steal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Akash Singh’s spell created a different kind of headline. His 3 for 26 in four overs gave him a raw bowling impact of 57.287 and a final impact score of 116.087. Those numbers placed him behind Marsh on absolute impact, but they turned sharper once cost entered the frame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akash Singh’s spell created a different kind of headline. His 3 for 26 in four overs gave him a raw bowling impact of 57.287 and a final impact score of 116.087. Those numbers placed him behind Marsh on absolute impact, but they turned sharper once cost entered the frame. {{/usCountry}}

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Akash was acquired for ₹0.30 crore. Against that price, his 116.087 final impact points translated to 386.96 impact points per crore. That was the most efficient return from the match.

This is where his performance becomes more than a good spell. A low-cost bowler producing a three-wicket, four-over spell at 6.50 runs per over gives a side surplus value. It allows a franchise to extract match-winning work from a budget slot. In a tournament built around purse management, that kind of return is gold dust with spikes.

His wickets also carried control value. CSK had enough batting depth to keep the innings alive if they built partnerships. Akash cut through that possibility. He did not simply bowl four quiet overs. He removed batters while keeping the scoring rate under check, which is the most direct way for a bowler to alter a T20 innings.

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Also Read: The missing INR 5.77 crore weapon of CSK: Jamie Overton's absence haunts Ruturaj Gaikwad against Lucknow Super Giants

Marsh gave Lucknow the match’s largest individual performance. Akash gave them the match’s cleanest market win. One dominated the impact chart. The other exposed the value gap between price and production.

For a franchise, both are valuable in different ways. Premium players are expected to swing games. Low-cost players who swing meaningful phases create squad advantage. Akash’s spell belonged to that second category. It was compact, decisive and wildly efficient.

A 3 for 26 spell from a ₹0.30 crore player should not sit quietly in the scorecard. It deserves to be read as a value spike. Marsh was the match’s biggest impact player. Akash Singh was the night’s smartest steal.

Method note

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The impact model measures player contribution through batting, bowling, fielding and match-context events. Raw impact reflects on-field contribution before manual and leadership adjustments. Final impact includes rating-based adjustments to account for performance quality, pressure and match influence that a scorecard may not fully capture. The model was designed exclusively by the author.

Cost-efficiency compares the final impact with the player acquisition value. These figures are analytical estimates, not official IPL valuations or franchise accounting numbers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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