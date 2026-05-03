Mumbai Indians incur INR 73.58 loss in batting; Hardik Pandya’s painful stay costs INR 3.20 lakh per ball against CSK

The Mumbai Indians were still in the match when Hardik Pandya walked in. They were not flying, but they had a platform. At one stage, MI were placed well enough to think of a total in the 180-190 range, the kind of score that could have asked a serious question of Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the CSK vs MI match.(ANI Picture Service)

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Instead, the innings lost its shape. The middle overs slowed, the final push never fully arrived, and MI finished at 159. Chennai Super Kings chased it down with eight wickets in hand, turning what should have been a competitive contest into a fairly comfortable finish.

Hardik’s innings sat at the centre of that slowdown. His 18 off 23 did not merely hurt MI’s run rate. In our match-value model, it created an immediate ₹82.65 lakh batting gap relative to his player-performance match cost.

That number works out to nearly ₹3.59 lakh in losses per ball he occupied. But the sharper explanation sits one layer deeper: once his cost is separated by discipline, the batting-specific deficit comes to ₹73.58 lakh, or roughly ₹3.20 lakh per ball.

How Hardik Pandya’s 23-ball stay became a ₹ 82.65 lakh batting hole

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{{^usCountry}} MI needed Hardik Pandya to move the innings forward. They got containment instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MI needed Hardik Pandya to move the innings forward. They got containment instead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His 18 off 23 came at a strike rate of 78.26. It was not a low-score rescue act. It was not a difficult surface survival act that later unlocked a finish. It was a stalled middle-over stay in a 159-run innings that left CSK with a target they could control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His 18 off 23 came at a strike rate of 78.26. It was not a low-score rescue act. It was not a difficult surface survival act that later unlocked a finish. It was a stalled middle-over stay in a 159-run innings that left CSK with a target they could control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The raw ledger shows why the innings hurt so badly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The raw ledger shows why the innings hurt so badly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hardik’s player match cost for this game was ₹94.33 lakh. His batting return from the innings was only ₹11.68 lakh. The difference between those two numbers creates the headline figure: ₹82.65 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hardik’s player match cost for this game was ₹94.33 lakh. His batting return from the innings was only ₹11.68 lakh. The difference between those two numbers creates the headline figure: ₹82.65 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That is the stress-test number. It asks a simple question: if Hardik’s batting was tested against his player-performance match price, how much value did the innings fail to recover? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is the stress-test number. It asks a simple question: if Hardik’s batting was tested against his player-performance match price, how much value did the innings fail to recover? {{/usCountry}}

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The answer is brutal. ₹82.65 lakh across 23 balls. ₹3.59 lakh per ball.

This is not saying MI literally paid ₹3.59 lakh every time he faced a delivery. It is saying that, in value terms, every ball he consumed while producing only 18 runs deepened the gap between expected match value and actual batting return.

For a high-priced all-rounder, that is the danger zone. The innings does not have to look catastrophic on the scorecard to become expensive in the ledger. A 23-ball 18 can quietly behave like a financial drag because it eats deliveries, limits acceleration and transfers pressure to the rest of the innings.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya refuses to hide behind excuses, cuts a sorry figure after Mumbai Indians all but crash out of IPL 2026

The cleaner discipline-split calculation

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There is also a more precise way to frame the same failure. Hardik did not play only as a batter. He also bowled two overs. So his entire player-performance cost should not be loaded onto batting alone. A cleaner analytical method separates the cost by discipline.

In this match, Hardik’s raw on-field contribution split heavily toward batting because he faced 23 balls and bowled only 12. His impact profile was:

Hardik Pandya's discipline-wise match-value split. (HT Digital)

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This version is more defensible because it does not pretend that Hardik’s whole match cost belonged to batting.

Under the discipline-separated method, his batting-specific cost base was ₹85.26 lakh. His batting returned only ₹11.68 lakh. That leaves a true batting deficit of ₹73.58 lakh.

Spread across 23 balls, that becomes: ₹73.58 lakh ÷ 23 = ₹3.20 lakh per ball. The raw ₹82.65 lakh figure stands. However, the discipline-split figure of ₹73.58 lakh is the more rigorous accounting figure.

The first number shows how damaging the batting innings looks when measured against Hardik’s total player-performance match expectation. The second number shows how damaging it remains even after giving him proper cost credit for his bowling role.

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Even after the model separates bowling from batting, the innings still leaves a massive hole.

Hardik’s bowling did not repair much either. His bowling return was only around ₹1.03 lakh against a bowling-assigned cost of ₹7.54 lakh, leaving a ₹6.51 lakh bowling deficit. The bowling figure is not the headline, but it explains why his overall player-performance ledger stayed deep in the red.

His total player-performance deficit finished at ₹81.40 lakh.

Then, the captaincy made the ledger worse. With a negative captaincy rating in a heavy defeat, his captaincy ledger added another ₹59.57 lakh loss. That pushed his full match ledger to - ₹1.41 crore.

But the cricketing centre of the story remains the batting.

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An 18 off 23 from a premium all-rounder is not just a slow innings. It is a resource misallocation. It takes balls from the innings bank and returns too little value. It forces the rest of the line-up to overcorrect. It converts a batting position into a liability.

That is why the per-ball number reveals a lot. The innings cost MI either ₹3.59 lakh per ball on the raw stress-test frame or ₹3.20 lakh per ball on the discipline-separated frame.

Both figures say the same thing in different accounting languages. Hardik Pandya’s stay in the middle was very expensive for his team.

Method note

This valuation is based on a cricket impact model developed by the author. The model studies batting, bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure, role difficulty, manual performance rating and captaincy impact, then converts that contribution into a rupee value using the player’s auction/retention price and expected season usage. It is not an official IPL metric, salary calculation or franchise accounting figure.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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