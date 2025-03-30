Menu Explore
'Insaan hu, bhagwaan nahi': Harbhajan Singh revisits 2008 IPL Sreesanth slapgate, apologises 17 years later

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh used his X account to admit his mistake during the infamous ‘slapgate’ incident involving Sreesanth in IPL 2008.

17 years on from the infamous ‘slapgate’ incident between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth, the former Indian off-spinner has issued a public apology for his actions on the day. Posting on his X account in response to a video shared of the incident, Harbhajan held his hands up and acknowledged his mistake in his behaviour on the day.

Harbhajan Singh admitted his mistake regarding his actions during the 'slapgate' incident from the inaugural IPL(HT_PRINT)
Harbhajan Singh admitted his mistake regarding his actions during the 'slapgate' incident from the inaugural IPL(HT_PRINT)

“This wasn’t right bhai,” wrote Harbhajan in response to the video shared by a user. “It was my mistake. Shouldn’t have done this.”

“But Galti hui Insaan hu Bhagwaan nahi (I made a mistake, I am a human, not god),” added the Indian great, asking for clemency and forgiveness for his actions on the day.

Originally having posted his appreciation for the wild scenes following South Australia’s historic win in the Sheffield Shield, Harbhajan used the opportunity to recognise his mistake.

Sreesanth, Harbhajan on better terms in present day

The ‘slap-gate’ incident was one of the major talking points of the inaugural season, as the long-time Indian spinner had a clash with the up-and-coming pacer. Videos had captured Sreesanth, then playing for Kings XI Punjab, in tears and being consoled by teammates such as Kumar Sangakkara.

Harbhajan, then the captain of the Mumbai Indians, was barred from participating in the rest of that year’s tournament after his actions. However, he has apologised for his behaviour towards Sreesanth on many occasions since, stating he was ashamed of the choices he made on the day.

Sreesanth and Harbhajan seem to be on positive terms following their confrontation, however, with the pacer having said in the past that he has great respect for his former teammate. He has admitted to his tears on the day being an emotional response to disappointing a player he saw as an elder brother figure, rather than through pain.

Sreesanth also admitted his role in the confrontation, stating he had been asked by Harbhajan to keep tabs on his aggression towards the MI team. Known as an aggressive bowler who doesn’t shy away from wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Sreesanth has often showed his more sensitive side, especially when it comes to revisiting his bond with his former teammates.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'Insaan hu, bhagwaan nahi': Harbhajan Singh revisits 2008 IPL Sreesanth slapgate, apologises 17 years later
