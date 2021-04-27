Inspired by Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against Covid

Inspired by Pat Cummins’ heart-winning gesture, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has stepped forward to help India in its fight against the Covid-19. The former cricketer has decided to donate one bitcoin (approximately ₹40 lakh) to help with the ‘purchase of oxygen supplies’ for the hospitals across India.

Lee took to Twitter and expressed his concern over the rising cases of the Covid-19 across India. He said that it’s the time to be together and contribute ‘as much as we can’ to help the needy ones.

“It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” Lee said in a statement which he posted on Twitter.

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart,” he further added.

Cummins on Monday won lots of hearts when he announced a USD 50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's hospitals ravaged by a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Like Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Lee is also in India as part of the IPL commentary panel. The 44-year-old represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is during an immensely successful international career.

(With PTI Inputs)