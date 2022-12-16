Inzy bhai said, 'the PCB chairman doesn't want you to play': Pakistan's bowling great recalls struggles in 2015

In the 2010s, one Pakistan bowler who made his name as one of the leading players in world cricket was Saeed Ajmal. During his career, Ajmal had topped the ICC Rankings across formats and despite making his international debut at 31, the spinner represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 67 T20Is. He played his final game for the side in 2015 and even as Ajmal's career was marred by controversies surrounding his bowling action, he is still considered as one of Pakistan's best spinners of all time.

However, the former bowler has now revealed that his international career saw a rather disappointing end, claiming that the PCB chairman at the time didn't want Ajmal to play for Pakistan even after strong performances in domestic cricket.

“Jab main (action) remodel karke aaya, mujhe bas ek match khilaaya. Mujhe Inzy bhai ne kaha ki domestic me perform karo. Maine kaha agar mujhe domestic me perform karna hai, then main kyun khelu? Mera ek naam hai, reputation hai. Vo bolein, nai, karein. Main khela Karachi ke liye. (When I returned after remodelling my action, I played only one match. Inzy bhai asked me to perform in domestic cricket. I said, I've made my reputation and yet they want me to prove myself? Inzy bhai said yes, you have to. I played for Karachi then),” Ajmal began as he narrated his story on Ultra Edge podcast.

"Karachi had never won T20 competition. I took 20 wickets in that competition and we won the championship trophy for Karachi. Maine call ki Inzy bhai ko, unhone kaha ki chairman sahab nahi chah rahe ki aap khelein. Maine kaha theek hai, main vaapis aa gaya. First class me 4-5 matches khela, dobara T20 competitions aaya aur usme main second-highest wicket-taker tha. (Karachi had never won the T20 competition. I called Inzy bhai again but he said that the chairman doesn't want me to play. I went back to domestic cricket and performed in T20 competition again).

“Maine pucha ki is there any chance I can play for Pakistan again? They said no. Maine kaha ki main retirement le raha hu. Thank you very much for your support. (I asked again, is there any chance for me to play for Pakistan again? They said no. Then, I decided to retire),” said Ajmal.

