Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction wins hearts as Cheteshwar Pujara smashes his fastest ton in 1st IND vs BAN Test

Team India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara ended a 1443-day wait to bring his 19th Test century, as he reached the three-figure mark during the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday. Pujara smashed 12 fours en route his century knock, reaching the figure in 130 deliveries. This is also the batter's fastest century in the longest format of the game. India declared their innings immediately after Pujara's century, setting Bangladesh a 513-run target to win in Chattogram.

Pujara has had a rough year in international cricket, with the batter being dropped from the side in February ahead of the side's home series against Sri Lanka. However, the 34-year-old right-handed batter toiled hard in the County Championships in England and produced consistent performances for Surrey, earning the Indian call-up again for the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston.

As Pujara reached his century, he erupted into heartwarming celebrations and his batting partner at the time, Virat Kohli also raised his arms in the air as he congratulated Pujara.

Pujara had scored an important 90 in the first innings as well, as he had stabilised the Indian innings alongside Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer after a shaky start, as India had lost their opening three wickets inside the first 20 overs.

Earlier, Indian youngster Shubman Gill also smashed his maiden Test century in the same innings, scoring a blistering 110 off 152 deliveries. Gill hit 10 fours and three sixes en route to his knock before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

India had bowled the hosts out on 150 after posting a strong total of 404 in the first innings, with chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep ended with impressive figures of 5/40.

With two days remaining in the match, Bangladesh face a daunting run-chase against a high-quality Indian attack, and will be aiming at improving their performance from the previous innings where Mushfiqur Rahim's 28 was the highest individual score in the batting order.

