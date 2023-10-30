'If you're going to point fingers at me...': Inzamam steps down as Pakistan chief selector as PCB launches investigation

The cracks further widened in Pakistan cricket on Monday, in the midst of their forgettable outing in India for the 2023 World Cup as chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his resignation midway through the tournament. The development comes just days after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement in support of captain Babar Azam against the "media scrutiny" where Inzamam also found mention.

Pakistan, a former champion and among the title contenders heading into the event in India, stooped to a World Cup low last Friday after incurring a fourth consecutive loss in the ongoing tournament. After beginning their campaign on a promising note with wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. This was the first time Pakistan ever lost four successive matches in World Cups.

With the team hoping to put their losing streak behind and bid for a miraculous comeback in the World Cup tournament with a semifinal qualification when they take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, Inzamam resigned from his post as a chief selector, hence handing another brutal blow to the side.

However, the development came amid reports of a potential conflict of interest. The former Pakistan captain has been alleged that he is a shareholder in "Yazo International Limited," a company owned by Talha Rehmani, who is an agent for top players like Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

PCB later on Monday evening, minutes after Inzamam resigned from his post, took to social media to announced that they have set a five-member committee to investigate into the media allegations in respect of conflict of interest.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner," the statement read.

Inzamam, confirming the resignation to CricketPakistan, shrugged off the claims saying that he has no connection with the aforementioned company.

"People speak without research. If you're going to point fingers at me, raise questions on me, it is better I resign. If PCB wants to investigate me, I am available. People are talking [about me] without having any kind of proof, if there is any, then bring it. I have asked the PCB to do the same. I have no connection with the player agent company, these types of accusations hurt me," he said.

