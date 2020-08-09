e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IOA urges NSFs to ask for four-weeks’ time to reply to Sports Ministry’s questions

IOA urges NSFs to ask for four-weeks’ time to reply to Sports Ministry’s questions

The ministry has asked the 57 NSFs, which had their provisional recognition withdrawn on the instructions of the HC for violation of the National Sports Code’s age and tenure guidelines, to reply to the questionnaire by August 11.

cricket Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
IOA president Narinder Batra
IOA president Narinder Batra(Getty Images)
         

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) wants the Sports Ministry to extend the deadline for submission of response to a questionnaire seeking age and tenure details of national sports federations’ (NSF) office-bearers, which is crucial to a case pending on the NSFs recognition in the Delhi High Court.

The ministry has asked the 57 NSFs, which had their provisional recognition withdrawn on the instructions of the HC for violation of the National Sports Code’s age and tenure guidelines, to reply to the questionnaire by August 11. The next hearing on the matter is on August 21.

The IOA, however, wants more time to be given to the NSFs as they are working with depleted staff due to COVID-19 pandemic. The IOA wants a meeting with sports minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss the matter.

“This is a sensitive issue and we all need to take a united stand as many issues raised in the questionnaire are not part of the sports code. This is now an ongoing issue in Delhi High Court and we need to be careful,” the IOA said.

“We suggest that immediately all NSFs ask for four-weeks’ time to reply since most NSFs’ office staff are not on duty due to COVID-19,” IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement.

The duo will have a meeting on Monday and seek time from Rijiju to meet him to discuss the matter. “The president and secretary general are meeting on Monday, 10th August, to discuss this issue and will seek time to meet with the hon’ble minister and secretary sports,” the statement added.

The Delhi High Court had turned down the petition moved by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of its February 7 order, which had barred the Centre and the IOA from taking any decision regarding the NSFs without informing it. On June 24, the High Court had directed the ministry to revoke the recognition it had granted to the NSFs on May 11, which the government complied with.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Raut on Sushant case going to CBI
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Raut on Sushant case going to CBI
Akram says Pak captain Ali ‘missed a trick quite few times’ in Manchester
Akram says Pak captain Ali ‘missed a trick quite few times’ in Manchester
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In