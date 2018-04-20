IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils cautious with rain threat over Royal Challengers Bangalore game

There were heavy showers here in the evening, washing away Royal Challengers Bangalore’s practice session. Delhi Daredevils, meanwhile, who were to train later, waited patiently and got their session under lights. Having got a four-day break, which according to the team management was refreshing, they were looking to get a hang of the field following the rain.

One of the worries for Saturday’s game is the recurrence of showers. It throws all the pre-match planning into a mess. Both teams, languishing at the bottom of the table can’t afford to have a match washed out as it’ll split points. Importantly, they can’t be left to decide their combinations on the vagaries of weather. It puts them in a fix and perhaps throws all the equations out of the window.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Daredevils batting coach Pravin Amre said, “Rain is expected tomorrow, so we’ll have to wait and see what is best. We had a rain-curtailed game against Rajasthan Royals too where our innings got reduced to six overs… this break has been refreshing, we had brainstorming sessions, meetings to sort it out.”

It will be a pity if all of that goes waste due to the weather.

One thing the teams will be prepared for is high scores. The Chinnaswamy Stadium has, in the past, seen some big scores.

The former India batsman feels that bowling on this kind of wicket requires special skills and that will hold the key in tomorrow’s game.

“The ball travels here. After Johannesburg, this is the stadium where the ball travels the farthest. So you need bowlers who have special skills to bowl on these wickets. The other day Shahbaz Nadeem bowled four overs for 18 – that is the kind of bowling we are looking for,” said Amre before adding that a small ground is an advantage. “A set or an in-form batsman can win you game.”

Amre recalled the 175-run knock that Chris Gayle played a few seasons back. He was in the Pune camp then. “Can’t forget that knock.”

Perhaps, with Gayle out of RCB this year, having moved to Kings XI Punjab, Amre will feel a bit of respite.