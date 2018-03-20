IPL 2018: Pune’s MCA Stadium confirmed as venue for Qualifier 2 and Eliminator

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday approved changes in schedule for the upcoming 11th edition, with Pune set to host two play-off matches and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) playing four of their home games at Indore.

Pune will be host to IPL 2018 Eliminator on May 23, whereas Qualifier 2 will also be held in the city, on May 25 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Ground in Gahunje.

“Following the IPL GC meeting, it has been decided that Pune will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on 23rd and 25th May respectively,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed in a media release on Tuesday evening.

The IPL 2018 begins on April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Wankhede Stadium.

The Wankhede Stadium will also host IPL 2018 final, on May 27.

Change in schedule for Kings XI Punjab

As per the other decision taken by IPL GC, Kings XI Punjab will now be playing four home matches at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and three at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

The change in schedule for KXIP is owing to the airport renovation work at the Chandigarh airport.

“All IPL franchises are required to play four home matches at their designated home venue. An exception has been permitted this season owing to the closure of Chandigarh Airport due to expansion work for 20 days from 12th May to 31st May 2018 and also on all Sundays of April,” the release added.

“As a result, the Delhi Daredevils’ first home [game] against Kings XI Punjab on 8th April will now be an away fixture,” the release informed.