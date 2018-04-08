IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Ajinkya Rahane aims lead by example

Rajasthan Royals’ newly-appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane has very clear demarcations of his new role. In an era where aggression is often confused with passion for the game, the 29-year-old wants to keep it simple. “I’m pretty calm and composed. I like to go in that fashion.”

A day before he starts his new innings as the captain of an IPL side against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahane didn’t want to jump the gun. “Everyone has a different style of leading the team and playing their game, but we respect each other,” the middle-order batsman said on comparisons with his counterpart Kane Williamson.

READ | IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody wants players to play naturally

“It is important to back your strength than copying anyone else on the field as a captain and as a player. So, I will back my style and back my strength. I’ll take opinions from my senior guys.”

With him at the press conference was England’s Jos Buttler, who although is younger to him in terms of age, but has played thrice the number of T20 internationals as Rahane. “Everyone has their different style of leading the team but I’m really lucky to have Jos with me. Stokesy (Ben Stokes)... These guys are really experienced in the shorter formats.”

“As a team, we all are really excited about this season and personally, I am looking forward to this new role. We’re lucky to have a good team and experienced players like Jos (Butler), Stokesy. We had a good preparation in Jaipur and had a good practice session last night here as well. We want to start well, get that momentum going and play our brand of cricket that Rajasthan Royals is known for,” he added.

READ | IPL 2018: Mayank Agarwal heaps praise on KL Rahul after Kings XI Punjab blank Delhi Daredevils

Having fallen down the pecking order in the Indian team, Rahane would however well know that this is more than just an opportunity to showcase his credentials as a captain.

He has been dropped from tours despite having runs in his kitty, sidelined in Test matches abroad and with several youngsters knocking on the door, Rahane would want to make a statement of sorts.