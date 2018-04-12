IPL 2018: Revised target was tough for Delhi Daredevils, says Gautam Gambhir

Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir feels that the revised target handed to his side during the rain-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals was stiff to chase with just two overs of powerplay. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Chasing a revised target of 71 runs in six overs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method in a rain-truncated clash on Wednesday, Delhi had to suffer a 10-run defeat against hosts Rajasthan. (SCORECARD)

Earlier, Rajasthan rode Rahane’s 45 to get to 153/5 when the skies opened up in the 18th over.

“We were very much in the game. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, then 150-odd for 5 in 18 overs, we thought we could contain them to 170 and it was chaseable, especially with dew coming in later on,” Gambhir said after the match.

READ | IPL 2018: Suresh Raina to miss Chennai Super Kings’ next two games due to injury

“We were very much happy with the first innings. But then in 6 overs, 71 was tough. We had to go from ball one. Obviously with these sort of games, things could go either way. Just 2 overs of Powerplay, it’s very difficult,” the southpaw added.

“If it was a 20-over game, it would’ve been much easier to chase.”

On the other hand, Sanju Samson, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his quick 22-ball 37, expressed pleasure on his team’s first win in the tournament.

READ | IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals trump Delhi Daredevils in rain-affected game

“Feels really amazing. We wanted a win badly at our home ground and it feels good to get our first win of the season,” the 23-year-old said.

“I think it’s about the preparation, we had about 4 camps before the IPL and an excellent support staff who give us lot of freedom,” he added.

Delhi will now face three-time champions Mumbai Indians in an away fixture on April 14 while Rajasthan will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru a day later.