IPL 2019: 5 players MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings may look to buy at the auction

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has over the years been known to stick to a fixed combination, be it for his club or when he was captain of the Indian team. So, while other franchises have over the years chopped and changed their core in an attempt to win the coveted trophy, Dhoni has stuck to his gut feeling and produced the results. One of the most successful teams in the cash-rich league, Chennai will once again go into the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) with an eye to strengthen the bench as the Yellow Brigade already has a core that is the envy of other franchises.

Here’s a look at the five players that Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming might look to buy at the auction in Jaipur on December 18:

Alex Hales

He has changed the look of the English outfit with his attacking display at the top of the innings and while Dhoni would like to see Shane Watson flourish in the powerplay just like last season, age is a factor that has to be kept in mind considering the grueling schedule of the tournament. At 37, he isn’t getting any younger and the lions from Chennai will do well to pick the English batsman who has a strike-rate of 136.24 in the shortest format of the game.

Sam Curran

He troubled the Indians during the recent series in England and knowing Dhoni’s acumen, it is no secret that MSD will want to go ahead and pick a back-up for his otherwise brilliant all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has retired from international cricket and is clearly in the last stretch of his career as a freelance player. Curran would also love to be his understudy and learn the tricks of the trade from the West Indian legend. Whil Curran strikes at 118.90 with the bat in T20s, he has picked 42 wickets to go with it.

Axar Patel

He might be out of the scheme of things when it comes to the national team, but Axar Patel could be the perfect back-up for the regular Ravindra Jadeja. While Jadeja is a certainty in the CSK squad, Dhoni has the penchant for left-arm spinners and we could well see him pick the former KXIP bowler who has had a decent run in T20s so far. The 24-year-old has picked up 92 wickets in 101 T20s and can also pack a punch with the bat as he boasts of a strike-rate of 131.71.

Glenn Maxwell

A repeat of the Maxwell show of the UAE (in 2014) might take some doing, but Maxi as he is known can sure win his team matches on his day. A potent force with the bat and a more than handy bowler, Maxwell has all the wrappings of a T20 star. His only problem has been consistency and coming under MSD might just be what Maxwell needs at this point in his career. With most foreign players heading home for national duty mid-season, having Maxwell in the bench will ensure a smooth transition for the Yellow Brigade when someone like a Faf du Plessis or Sam Billings is unavailable. While he hits at a strike-rate of 155.02, he also is pretty economical for a spin bowler at 7.86.

Heinrich Klaasen

With just one recognized international keeper in MSD, the Chennai outfit could look at another option in South Africa’s Klaasen. Even though MSD is still one of the fittest players around, it could well come to a situation wherein Dhoni wishes to just bat and field with the gloves being handed to someone like Klaasen. He has a T20 strike-rate of 141.16 and has scored 1183 runs in 62 games.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:35 IST