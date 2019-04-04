IPL 2019: Andre Russell is back in the nets and Kolkata Knight Riders can’t keep calm

Andre Russell has lit up the Indian Premier League with his big hitting so far and Kolkata Knight Riders must thank the Caribbean power hitter for their victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Russell was in his elements against Delhi Capitals too but couldn’t save his team from a super over loss.

During that match Russell injured his shoulder after being hit by a beamer from Harshal Patel. Russell spent a lot of time putting ice-pack on the wound and it did leave him rattled. The all-rounder missed practice after but is now back in the nets and doing what he does best, hitting balls out of the park.

An excited KKR camp tweeted, “Guess who’s back...He skipped the nets for a day after copping that blow to his shoulder, but it didn’t take long for @Russell12A to get back to his regular drills”

Guess who's back 😉



He skipped the nets for a day after copping that blow to his shoulder, but it didn't take long for @Russell12A to get back to his regular drills 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar #DreRuss #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/2xBbm4s9QP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2019

Andre Russell is the trump card for Kolkata Knight Riders and he can give a massive fillip to the team’s batting with his power hitting and can also bowl in any phase of the match. He is also a live wire on the field.

Russell has played an important part in KKR’s IPL campaigns ever since joining the team and he will be crucial if KKR want to go the distance this season.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:38 IST