IPL 2019: Chris Gayle is two sixes away from a big milestone

Chris Gayle has been one of the most destructive batsmen in the Indian Premier League since the very first season. After entertaining crowds for more than 11 seasons, Gayle is now just two sixes away from recording his 300th six in the IPL. The West Indian has the most sixes to his name in the cash-rich league. The next best batsman is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers with 298 sixes.

Gayle has scored 4093 runs in 114 matches at an average of 41.34. He has notched six centuries and 25 fifties in the competition.

A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians in Mohali on Saturday.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for KXIP, having to endure a controversy involving their captain Ravichandran Ashwin who ‘Mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in their first match, an act which was legal but criticised by some as against the ‘Spirit of Cricket’.

In their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin’s team was penalised for not keeping four men in the 30-yard circle and Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve to take the game away from KXIP.

Ashwin and Co. will now look to forget all these unsavoury happenings of the first two games and start afresh in their first match at the PCA Stadium on Saturday. With the tournament still in its early stages and the two teams having won a game each, the balance is not tilted in anyone’s favour and the Saturday’s tie is expected to be a keenly fought one.

