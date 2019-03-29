IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI against Mumbai Indians

Kings XI Punjab will be looking to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

KXIP’s win over Rajasthan Royals in the first game was marred by the controversy involving their captain Ravichandran Ashwin who ‘Mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler.

READ: Samson joins Kohli, Sehwag in IPL elite list after century against SRH

In their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin’s team was penalised for not keeping four men in the 30-yard circle and Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve to take the game away from KXIP.

Although they were outplayed by KKR, there were some positives in that defeat for KXIP. Mayank Agarwal and David Miller scored fifties during the chase while Mandeep Singh looked in good touch.

READ: IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab

Ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians, KXIP can go for a couple of chances to straighten their bowling attack. Hardus Viljoen can make way for Ankit Rajpoot while Mujeeb Ur Rahman can replace Varun Chakravarthy.

The spinner, who was acquired for a massive sum of Rs 8.4 crore, was targeted by the KKR batsmen and it seems likely that KXIP will be replacing him with Mujeeb Ur Rahman who performed brilliantly last season.

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:27 IST