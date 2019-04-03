Kieron Pollard is well known for his acrobatic fielding efforts and it was on full display once again on Wednesday as he dismissed Suresh Raina during the IPL 2019 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

During the fifth over, Suresh Raina’s bat connected perfectly with a length ball and it flew towards deep cover. Pollard, who was positioned in front of the boundary line, pulled off a stunning catch as CSK lost their third wicket. It was not an easy opportunity by any means and what made it more impressive that Pollard was able to take the catch with just one hand.

Earlier, Pollard had a good outing with the bat as he scored 17 off just 7 balls with a six in the final over to guide Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 170/5.

Sent into bat, Suryakumar Yadav compiled a half century to lay the foundation for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Before Hardik’s eight-ball 25 and Pollard’s seven-ball 17, Yadav stroked his way to 59 in 43 balls against the CSK attack that kept the MI batsmen on a tight least till the last few overs.

MUST WATCH: Pluck it like Polly - Catch marvellous



Full video here ▶️▶️https://t.co/FOZO7KUa6G #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/K0jSKdcJVY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2019

While CSK maintained a tight economy rate in 18 overs, went profligate in the last two overs. Pollard and Hardik hammered them all around the park in the last two overs to help their team post a fighting total.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 23:00 IST