MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2019: Dhoni in Mumbai den, Rohit eyes history

Live Updates: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, this rivalry has only grown in the 12 seasons of the Indian Premier League over the years. The head-to-head record favours the Mumbai Indians slightly, but CSK are the team in form this season. Last year too, the honours were shared between the two sides, Mumbai are formidable at home, but CSK are unbeaten.

18:41 hrs IST Sayan - We have Imran Tahir Well, CSK have their own trump card in Imran Tahir and his googlies against the left-handers have been immense across his career. He will be thrown the ball if Quinton gets moving and this battle between two South Africans will be fun





18:39 hrs IST Arnab - Quinton de Kock factor Quinton de Kock is among the top five run-getters this year – across competitions and across all the formats around the world. MI will once again expect a big contribution from the South African wicket-keeper this match





18:29 hrs IST Sayan - Malinga’s form big worry All that is in the past, let’s speak about the present scenario, let’s speak about Lasith Malinga this season. His spells in 2019 are as follow: o 24/0 in 3 overs (econ rate: 8.00) o 47/0 in 4 overs (econ rate: 11.75) 47 runs conceded by Malinga is the most runs conceded by a MI bowler in IPL 2019 so far.





18:27 hrs IST Arnab - We know how to contain Dhoni In Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, we have possibly two of the best bowlers to bowl to MS Dhoni. Both these bowlers have a great record against the CSK captain, and it could well be a bridge too far for even the ‘Thala’ of CSK





18:15 hrs IST Sayan - CSK have Rohit’s nemesis Chennai Super Kings have a big talisman in their ranks and that is Dwayne Bravo. He won the match for CSK against Rajasthan Royals with his guile and has created difficulties for Rohit Sharma over the years. The Caribbean stalwart has dismissed Rohit 5 times in the IPL previously and it won’t be wrong to say that Bravo has the MI skipper’s number.





18:08 hrs IST Arnab - MI have ‘Captain Fantastic’ Mumbai Indians have always done well when captain Rohit Sharma fires and he has done that against CSK at teh Wankhede Stadium historically. He has scored 289 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 140.29 against the Dhoni’s team and the onus will once again be on Rohit to get the team off to a good start as they look to win their 100th IPL match.





18:02 hrs IST Sayan - We have the ‘Insiders’ In Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh we have two former Mumbai Indians players who know it all about the team and how to do well at the Wankhede. Both have got great records at the Wankhede Stadium and will be CSK’s main weapons tonight.





17:58 hrs IST Arnab responds with MI’s superior record Agree completely with you Sayan. He is one man who has had the maximum impact on this league over the years. But you can’t discount the Mumbai Indians, who have not only won the title thrice but are also the only team to have a superior head-to-head record against CSK in IPL. Mumbai Indians have won 5 out of the 8 matches played between these two teams at the Wankhede and that will play a big role psychologically. Also, MI have won 4 out of the 5 matches against CSK, so bet against the Blue Brigade at your own peril.





17:52 hrs IST Sayan fires first salvo - ‘Thala’ Dhoni When you talk about the Indian Premier League, you only talk about one man - the Thala - MS Dhoni. It is difficult to look past this man both as a player and as captain. MSD of late has rediscovered the old magic with the bat and it was on display in the last match as his 75 powered the team to a big total. On the threshold of completing 4000 runs in the IPL, expect Dhoni to fire on all cylinders against the old nemesis Mumbai Indians.



