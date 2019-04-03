MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni & Co out to stall Mumbai’s historic century at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians will look to complete a historic century when they take on Chennai Super Kings in their blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

MI are currently placed seventh on the IPL table after losing two and winning one out of their opening three matches while CSK have won three matches on the trot and are top of the table. Mumbai will be eager to push up the table with a win against in-from CSK and issue a warning to the rest of the teams in the league.

An added incentive for Rohit’s troops will be that if they win this contest, they will become the first side in the history of the competition to win 100 IPL matches (including super over). So far, MI have won 98 matches in regulation time and one in super over (against Gujarat Lions in 2007).

Chennai Super Kings - P: 151, W: 93, L: 56, Ratio: 1.66

Mumbai Indians: P: 174, W: 99, L: 75, Ratio: 1.30

Sunrisers Hyderabad: P: 96, W: 53, L: 42, Ratio: 1.26

So, the pressure will be on Dhoni and his boys to stop Mumbai for achieving this milestone against Chennai. While current form suggests that CSK are better equipped to win this match, history says that MI will come out victorious.

The two teams have met 24 times previously with Mumbai winning 13 and losing 11. While in the eight games at the Wankhede, Mumbai have defeated Chennai five times. Moreover, CSK’s win-rate against Mumbai (45.8%) is their lowest when compared their record with other teams in the IPL.

Chennai will take heart from the fact they have gotten the better of Mumbai in recent times.The last time these two teams met at Wankhede, CSK won that match by one wicket. Also,CSK have been undefeated in their last six IPL matches which includes victories against Mumbai and Hyderabad last year.

