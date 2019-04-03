MI vs CSK: Dhoni’s nemesis revealed ahead of crunch clash at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings’ wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will need to be on his toes against Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah when the two teams clash in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

CSK have set the pace in the tournament early by winning three consecutive games while MI have won one and lost two thus far. If CSK have to make it four out of four, they need to deal with ace MI pacer Bumrah, who has bowled magnificently so far.

Dhoni has been one of the key performers with the bat for CSK this term but Bumrah’s form against him will definitely excite MI. Over the years, Dhoni has struggled against Bumrah and he has been dismissed by the star pacer multiple times as well.

Bumrah has bowled 35 deliveries to Dhoni in the past and the CSK skipper haws managed to score just 38 runs off him. Also, Bumrah has dismissed Dhoni thrice in the IPL, the most by any current MI bowler. Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga stands at the second spot with two wickets.

However, things aren’t going to be easy for Bumrah as Dhoni has been in sublime form this season. He didn’t get a chance to bat in their opener against RCB but played an unbeaten knock of 32 against Delhi to take CSK over the line.

In Chennai’s third game against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni slammed four boundaries and sixes each in his unbeaten innings of 75 off 46 deliveries to help his team to an eight-run win. Dhoni was also named the man of the match for his exploits in the game.

Dhoni’s form will be crucial for Chennai if they are to improve their record against Mumbai. The two teams have clashed 24 times in the IPL with MI winning 13 times.

