IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Top 5 player battles to watch out for in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will start favourites against the slightly off-colour Mumbai Indians when the IPL’s two most successful teams have their first showdown of the season in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings, three-time winners of the T20 League like the hosts, have been on a roll with three wins on the trot that have boosted them to the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had a familiar stuttering start with a victory sandwiched between two defeats.

Here’s the Top 5 player battles to watch out for in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -

Rohit Sharma vs Dwayne Bravo

Rohit Sharma has started the Indian Premier League (IPL) well with two solid knocks in the last two matches. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper has been unable to convert those starts into a big innings and that is the place where he has been struggling. In Dwayne Bravo, Rohit will face a long-time nemesis as the West Indies all-rounder has dismissed him five times in the IPL. This year, Bravo has already taken six wickets and will surely be looking to add more to his kitty when Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni vs Jasprit Bumrah

This will be a clash of titans as the veteran MS Dhoni takes on the talented Jasprit Bumrah. Dhoni paced his innings beautifully, scoring unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to lead his side to a competitive 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals and the CSK skipper will be looking to continue his brilliant run of form. However, considering Bumrah’s brilliant record in the death overs, it will be interesting to see how Dhoni counters the threat.

Hardik Pandya vs Imran Tahir

Tahir has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the IPL this year and the South Africa spinner has already taken six wickets in three matches. As a result, it can safely be said that he will be a key weapon for CSK against the power hitting of Hardik Pandya. Pandya has contributed to his team’s cause in the last two matches with significant knocks towards the end of the innings and against CSK, he will surely be looking to repeat those feats.

Shane Watson vs Lasith Malinga

This will be the battle of the veterans as Shane Watson will be facing the threat of Lasith Malinga. Watson, who guided CSK to the title last season with a blinder of an innings in the final, has struggled to get going this season and his plight will not be helped by the fact that he will facing the most successful bowler in IPL history. Malinga may have dismissed Watson just one in IPL but it will be unwise to underestimate the Sri Lanka fast bowler.

Suresh Raina vs Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan started the campaign well with three wickets in the first match but the Kiwi has struggled to continue his run of form. He failed to get even a single wicket in the last two matches and he will have to improve his statistics when he takes on Suresh Raina. Raina, who is currently the highest run scorer in IPL history, is one of the most consistent batsmen for CSK and he will be looking to guide his team to their fourth consecutive victory.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 23:02 IST