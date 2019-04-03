MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo one wicket away from completing historic feat for Chennai

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is on the cusp of registering a historic feat for Chennai Super Kings when they take on Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Defending champions CSK have been the team of the tournament thus far as they have won three out of three matches in the opening stages of the IPL. The ‘Yellow Brigade’ will look for a fourth impressive win against MI, who have won one and lost two of their opening three matches.

Bravo will hold the key for CSK as he enjoys an excellent record against MI. He holds the record for most wickets taken against Mumbai in the cash-rich league. With 27 wickets in his kitty, Bravo leads the pack by some distance.

Moreover, the last time when he played at the Wankhede Stadium, Bravo scored a match winning 68 off just 30 balls, striking at 226.66. With the ball, he didn’t pick up a wicket but bowled at an economy of 6.25 by giving away just 25 in 4 overs.

Bravo is on the cusp of a milestone for Chennai as well as he needs just one more wicket to become the first bowler in their history to complete 100 IPL wickets. With 99 wickets, Bravo tops this particular chart ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin, who scalped 90 wickets for the three-time champions.

It won’t be a difficult task for Bravo to complete this feat as he has been in great form in the ongoing edition of the league. In the three matches, he has picked six wickets and is the joint-highest wicket taker for CSK so far.

6 wickets: Imran Tahir/ Dwayne Bravo

3 wickets: Deepak Chahar/ Ravindra Jadeja/ Harbhajan Singh

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 09:19 IST