IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings – Couple of changes expected

Mumbai Indians will look to climb up the table when they take on Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. MI have won one and lost two of their opening three encounters and are placed at the seventh spot in the table while CSK have registered three convincing wins to take the top spot.

The three-time champions will be eager to make some changes in order to kick-start their campaign. We try to predict their eleven for this clash against the defending champions.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

The openers pick themselves as Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been in good form. The two have been crucial in giving starts to MI and also stitched together couple of half-century stands in first three matches. While de Kock has already slammed a fifty, Rohit has had starts but he has been unable to go past the 50-run mark so far. However, that may soon change as Rohit’s record against CSK over the years has been phenomenal.

Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order baysman Suryakumar Yadav has had couple of starts but he hasn’t been able to convert them into big ones. However, he has been one of the top performers for MI over the years and by that virtue he will retain his place in the side.

Yuvraj Singh

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh will also continue to man the middle-order as he scored some crucial runs for the ‘Blue Brigade’ this season. His attacking prowess seem to be back and his sixes are ruling the roost once again.

Ben Cutting

Veteran Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard looks a shadow of his previous self and he is likely to be replaced by Ben Cutting.It will be like for like change for Mumbai as Cutting can bowl fast and also hit the ball out of the park.

Pandya brothers

Krunal and Hardik continue to form the backbone of this Mumbai line-up and they are usually the first names on the team sheet. While Hardik has done well with bat he has been expensive with the ball and that remains a cause of concern for the hosts. As for Krunal, he is slowly and steadily coming into his own in the tournament and had a good last match against Kings XI Punjab where he scalped two wickets.

Mayank Markande

Spinner Mayank Markande hasn’t reached the heights of last season where he picked wickets for fun and seems to be going through the dreaded second-season syndrome. He has picked just one wicket in two matches and needs to pull up his socks soon to avoid being dropped from the side.

Jason Behrendorff

Mithcell McClenaghan scalped three wickets in the opener but proved to be expensive and since then, he has gone wicket-less for MI. Jason Behrendorff is back after national duty and is likely to replace McClenaghan who clearly seems off the pace at the moment.

Lasith Malinga

Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, who was brought into the side as a player after mentoring the side in IPL 2018, has failed to pick up a wicket this season (0/24 and 0/47). Malinga is under the danger of being left out of the side but the team management will ensure that he gets his chance to turn his season around.

Jasprit Bumrah

Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been the pick of MI bowlers as he has been among the wickets and also been economical. After taking four wickets in the first two matches, Bumrah went wicket-less in the third but gave away just 23 runs in 3.4 overs to keep things tight for the three-time champions.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:10 IST