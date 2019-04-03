MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma’s record against Chennai a cause of concern for MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings will be on their guard against Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma as past records suggest he often comes to the party when the two teams collide in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two teams will once again meet in the cash-rich league at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, with CSK looking for make it four wins in four while MI will be eager to move up the IPL table after suffering two defeats in their opening three games.

Also Read: Raina on the cusp of historic first ahead of Mumbai clash

All eyes will be on Rohit, who has had starts in the last two games but the opener was unable to convert either of them into big innings. Rohit is primed for a big score against CSK, the opposition against whom he enjoys an incredible record.

In 23 matches, Rohit has scored 606 runs against CSK and he sits pretty at the second spot in the list of most runs scored against the MS Dhoni-led team. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli tops the list with 738 runs in as many games.

Rohit has also hit the joint-most fifty plus scores against the three-time champions and he is tied at the top spot with Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli. Another cause of concern for CSK will be that out the aforementioned six fifty plus scores, Rohit has slammed three at Wankhede.

Also Read: Dhoni’s nemesis revealed ahead of crunch clash at Wankhede

6: Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI),Virat Kohli (RCB)

5: Shane Watson (CSK), Gautam Gambhir (KKR)

Also, Rohit has scored 289 runs in seven innings against Chennai at Wankhede, which is his second-most among the active IPL teams. He has scored the most number of runs against RCB at home.

Rohit’s form will be crucial for the home side if Mumbai are to preserve their healthy record against Chennai. In 24 IPL matches, MI have managed to get the better of CSK 13 times while in their last eight encounters between the two teams at Wankhede, MI have won five.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 11:42 IST