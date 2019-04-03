MI vs CSK: Suresh Raina on the cusp of historic first ahead of Mumbai clash

Suresh Raina is on the threshold of a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) record when his team Chennai Super Kings takes on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Raina’s side have been the team to beat thus far as CSK have won three consecutive matches in the ongoing edition of the league. Chennai are placed at the top spot with 6 points while Mumbai are placed at the seventh spot with one wins and two losses.

Raina — who recently became the first cricketer to go past the 500-run mark in the IPL — is on the verge of adding another feather into his illustrious cap. Raina need just one more catch to become the first cricketer to complete 100 catches in the IPL.

Raina leads the way with some distance as Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers complete with top three with 79 and 78 catches respectively. Even wicket-keepers like MS Dhoni (84) and Dinesh Karthik (96) are behind Raina in this catching list.

Meanwhile, Raina’s teammate Dwayne Bravo is on the cusp of a milestone himself as he needs just one more catch to become the second player to take 50 catches for CSK. Bravo, in total, has 70 catches to his name which he has accumulated over the years while playing for Chennai, Gujarat and Mumbai.

Chennai be looking to improve their record against Mumbai as out of the 24 matches played between the teams, MI have won 13 while CSK have won the rest 11. Also, out of the last eight matches played between the two sides at Wankhede, MI have won 5 and lost three times.

