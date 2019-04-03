IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Predicted XI of Chennai Super Kings - Harbhajan in, Santner out

It is time for the biggest clash of the Indian Premier League as two fierce rivals take centre stage. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are jointly the two most successful teams in the league with three titles each and theirs is a rivalry which has intensified over the years.

Mumbai Indians are the only team against whom CSK have an inferior head-to-head record in the league and MS Dhoni knows he needs to get his game plan right against Rohit Sharma and his boys. Given the fact that MI have won 5 out of the 8 matches played at the Wankhede Stadium between the two teams, here is our predicted XI for CSK for the match.

1) Ambati Rayudu

Mumbai Indians is the team where Ambati Rayudu career was resurrected and the diminutive batsman got a new lease of life. Rayudu was a star performer for MI with the bat until they decided to part ways with him. Dhoni saw the opportunity and picked him up and the batsman played a starring role in CSK’s title triumph last year. Knows the Wankhede well and can be a big weapon for CSK.

2) Shane Watson

Watto is a match winner with the bat and he has proved that over the years. Will be needed to blunt the Mumbai attack up front.

3) Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has several match winning knocks in IPL but is yet to fire on all cylinders this season. The southpaw has two 30-plus scores under his belt and a big one is due. What better than doing it against the arch enemy

4) Kedar Jadhav

The maverick batsman has cemented his place in the middle order and unusual bowling action has helped him pick crucial wickets. Key member of the team.

5) MS Dhoni

‘Thala’ has warmed up in style for the big clash with a knock of 75 in the last match and Mumbai should be scared.

6) Dwayne Bravo

The Caribbean ‘Champion’ is proving his worth yet again as he has already bowled several crucial spells for CSK in this season. His control and variations will be key to stopping the power packed Mumbai batting.

7) Ravindra Jadeja

Another player who picks himself, but Jaddu needs to do more.

8) Harbhajan Singh

The ‘insider’ who is now part of the enemy army. Harbhajan Singh has great memories iof his time as a Mumbai Indians player and his record at Wankhede is stellar. ‘bhajji’ must make a comeback into the playing XI for this crucial encounter.

9) Deepak Chahar

Has been excellent with the new ball as he has not given away an inch to opposition batsmen. His ability to bowl a tight line and length has allowed CSK to mount pressure from the beginning.

10) Shardul Thakur

A local boy, the match at Wankhede gives Thakur a chance to put his season on track as he has been very expensive so far.

11) Imran Thakur

The South African is a class act in this format and briefly held the Purple Cap. Expect wickets when he bowls.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 12:58 IST