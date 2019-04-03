IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni 2 runs away from personal landmark

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an iconic figure in both the Indian cricket team as well as for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Dhoni has guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph and then led them to the 50-over World Cup win in 2011 to become the first Indian skipper with two world cup victories under his belt.

On the domestic circuit he has been equally influential, guiding Chennai Super Kings to all three of their IPL titles so far. The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman, who is hugely influential as a skipper, is closing on a personal landmark as his side prepare to take on the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Dhoni has amassed 3998 runs in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and with two more runs against Mumbai Indians, he will become only the second batsman from the Chennai franchise to achieve the 4000-run landmark.

The veteran batsman is second only to Suresh Raina in CSK’s list of all-time run scorers. Raina has amassed 5071 runs from his 174 matches, while Dhoni’s 3998 runs have come from 172 games at a remarkable average of 41.21 and a strike rate of 140.52. He has a highest score of 79 not out.

The 37-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down and helped propel CSK’s total from 115/4 from 17 overs to a remarkable 175/5 with some vintage hitting in the final 3 overs of the match.

With Dhoni striking it so well, he is expected to go past the personal landmark with ease when his side face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:17 IST