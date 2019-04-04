IPL 2019: MS Dhoni wins hearts after this special gesture in Mumbai – Watch

MS Dhoni has always been one of the fan favourites and the humble Chennai Super Kings skipper made his fans even more proud when he took out time to meet a Dhoni supporter. An aged lady had held a poster saying, ‘I am here only for Dhoni’ during the match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai and the wicketkeeper-batsman came down the stairs of the dressing room and took a selfie with his special fan.

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing a score of 171, CSK got off to the worst start possible as they lost both their openers in the first two overs of the innings. Ambati Rayudu (0) was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff and Shane Watson (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Lasith Malinga.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Mohammad Kaif not happy with this ‘unfair practice’ in Indian Premier League

Suresh Raina and Kedhar Jadhav put up a quickfire stand of 27 runs before Raina (16) was sent back to the pavilion by Behrendorff, Kieron Pollard took a stunning catch to dismiss the batsmen.

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number five, and he along with Jadhav bought some calmness to the proceedings. Jadhav was the one to do the big hitting, as Dhoni looked to settle in the middle and take the game deep.

The duo put up a 54-run stand before Hardik Pandya provided Mumbai with the big wicket of Dhoni (12). In order to look for big strikes, the CSK skipper perished. Ravindra Jadeja (1) also failed to leave a mark as he was sent back to the dugout in the very same over by Hardik.

Jadhav brought up his fifty in the 16th over of the innings, fighting a lone battle at the crease. Fighting an uphill battle, Jadhav (58) also departed as he was dismissed by Malinga.

Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah delivered their trademark yorkers, dismissing the lower-order batsmen which ensured Mumbai’s victory by 37 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:38 IST