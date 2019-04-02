IPL 2019: Numbers reveal huge worry for Virat Kohli ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has got off to his worst start in the Indian Premier League since 2010. Kohli has managed just 55 runs in three innings against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB batsman had scored 18 runs in his first three matches of the 2010 season.

However, Virat Kohli’s concern continues since he will be up against Rajasthan Royals in his next match. Kohli, who has scored 319 runs in 17 innings against RR, has recorded the least amount of runs versus this team among active sides in the IPL. He has also recorded his lowest strike-rate (102.24) against Rajasthan Royals among current teams.

Furthermore, Virat has not enjoyed his time at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the six matches which he has played, he has scored 108 runs at an average of 21.60. Hence, if we look at Virat’s batting average at each venue in T20s with minimum five T20s, his average at Sawai Mansingh stadium is the third worst among all and worst in India with minimum five T20s.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019 | EXCLUSIVE: Owe my success to Gautam Gambhir and Shane Warne, says Kuldeep Yadav - Watch

When Kohli last played in Jaipur he was dismissed for 4 in 2018. The skipper’s best score in Jaipur is 39* which came in 2011, his scores at this venue is as follows:

3 in 2008

14 in 2010

39* in 2011

16 in 2012

32 in 2013

4 in 2018

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 12:24 IST