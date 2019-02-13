IPL 2019 schedule: Reason behind delay in announcement revealed

Putting a rest to all rumours doing the rounds, a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official confirmed to Hindustan Times that the schedule for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League will be announced only in March after the dates of the general election are released. With the whole tournament set to be played in India, it is important that matches are scheduled in accordance to the dates of election which will be held in multiple phases.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior board official said that it was impossible to release the schedule of the tournament before the dates of the general election are out as matches need to be planned keeping the dates in mind as elections are held in different phases.

“The schedule will take some time as we need to wait for the general election dates to be released by the election commission. Since this is the most important event in the calendar year, one has to ensure that we work according to the dates and plan the games in a way that everything is in sync. We all know the kind of arrangement that goes behind hosting elections and that is the priority,” he explained.

The IPL is set to get underway on March 23 and the final will be played in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings won the 11th edition of the cash-rich league. Interestingly, this will be the first time that the league will be played without a chairman as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) disbanded all committees and sub-committees after the registration of the new constitution.

The CoA issued a letter on August 23 and handed the majority of the powers to the CEO and the CFO till fresh election is conducted in the BCCI and new members take control. It quoted the August 9 judgment of the Supreme Court and the newly registered constitution of the BCCI in doing so. The CoA also informed the office-bearers that all the committees and sub-committees of the BCCI had been abolished except for the Cricket Advisory Committee and the duly reconstituted selection committees.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:39 IST