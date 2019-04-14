IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted 11 vs Delhi Capitals - Williamson expected to return to change fortunes

Sunrisers Hyderabad are known for their consistency when it comes to churning out results in the Indian Premier League. The ‘Men in Orange’ lost their opening match of the season but then embarked on a streak of three victories, riding on the stupendous success of the opening duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Such was the impact of this duo that captain Kane Williamson’s absence was not felt by the team. But the juggernaut was brought to a rude jolt at home by the Mumbai Indians. Youngster Alzarri Joseph’s record breaking performance on debut meant SRH failed to chase a small target at home. This was followed by a defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, where Warner’s 70 wasn’t enough to take the team to a big total.

With other teams moving ahead o the points table, SRH need to make a strong comeback against the Delhi Capitals at home and for that to happen, the hosts need to bat well.

Captain Kane Williamson has been waiting in the sidelines since Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi has been making useful contributions with the ball and bat. But the time has come for Williamson to make a comeback and provide more mettle to the batting line-up.

Here is our predicted XI for the match -

Predicted XI - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

