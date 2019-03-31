IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s predicted XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have got off to the worst possible start in another season of the Indian Premier League. RCB are yet to register a win from their two outings so far and they would be desperate to turn things around. But it won’t be easy for them as Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the home advantage on Sunday.

While RCB were all out for 70 in the first game against Chennai Super Kings, they failed to chase down 187 against Mumbai Indians at home. RCB would certainly need to look beyond captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

De Villiers single-handedly kept the game alive till the last over against Mumbai Indians, scoring a brilliant 70 off 41 balls, but lack of support at the other end hampered the team’s chances. After Kohli’s dismissal for 46, no other batsmen chipped in to support de Villers.

Here’s a look at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s predicted XI for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has been getting starts in IPL 2019, but has not converted any of those scores into a big innings. Parthiv would certainly look to score at least a half-century in the match against Sunrisers.

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is an integral part of the RCB set-up since he can contribute with bat and ball. The Englishman hasn’t batted to his potential yet. Virat Kohli and co will hope for Ali to get some runs under his belt.

Virat Kohli

RCB may have lost both their matches, but that hasn’t stopped Virat Kohli from scoring runs. The skipper played a fantastic innings of 46 runs from 32 balls against Mumbai Indians. He will look to continue his form in the upcoming matches.

AB de Villiers

The RCB camp would have been relieved to watch AB de Villiers get among the runs early on in the tournament. The South African, who has retired from international cricket, almost took RCB to victory over MI with a superlative innings.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer was expected to be one of the big highlights of IPL 2019, but he hasn’t done much with the bat in the competition so far. Hetmyer will have to share the responsibilities of the batting line-up with Kohli and de Villiers.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube showed his potential when he smashed Lasith Malinga for a six in the first ball of the last over of the match against Mumbai Indians. Dube will certainly hope for more game time in the upcoming matches.

Tim Southee

The Royal Challengers Bangalore may look to replace Colin de Grandhomme with Tim Southee in the next match. Grandhomme hasn’t got going with bat or ball in RCB’s first two matches. Southee could strengthen RCB’s death bowling and hit some big shots lower down the order.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has shown potential in RCB’s first two matches, but hasn’t been able to bowl on consistent line and lengths. Saini will certainly look to pick up wickets and concede at a lesser economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was RCB’s best bowler against Mumbai Indians. He was expensive, but he picked up four wickets which helped his team stay in the game. Chahal will hope to repeat this performance on Sunday.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav bowled brilliantly in the match against Mumbai Indians. The fast bower picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya and bowled at an economy rate of 6.50.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj would certainly hope to improve his death bowling after the match against Mumbai Indians. He conceded 25 runs totally in the 18th and 20th overs, which completely tilted the match in MI’s favour.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:00 IST