IPL 2020: ‘Barring one superhuman, we all struggled,’ Virat Kohli lauds AB de Villiers’ special knock in Sharjah

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:09 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was mighty pleased with his team following its 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. Kohli, who led RCB to their fifth win of the season, looked back at the outcome with pride, saying beating a side like KKR, who’d been on a bit of a hot run, comes as the perfect tonic and a confidence-booster for his team.

“It is a tremendous win against a very strong side. Heading into a busy week for us, it was important to start off well. The bowling unit looks that much more potent with Chris Morris coming back. We were very happy with the total. This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew,” Kohli said after the match.

Kohli once again sang praises for his teammate AB de Villiers, who starred with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 73 off just 33 balls with five fours and six sixes. Crediting de Villiers for his knock, Kohli reckoned that had it not been for the former South Africa captain’s breezy innings, RCB wouldn’t have been able to post a healthy total of 194 batting first.

“Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 195 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable. I thought I had a few balls under my belt, and I might start striking. He just came in and struck the third ball, and said he felt good,” Kohli said.

“I said you might see a lot of people do what is done in other games, but only AB can do what he did. It was a fabulous knock. We were looking at 160-165, and it was only thanks to his genius that we got to 195. I was happy we could string together a partnership, and mine was the best seat to watch from.”