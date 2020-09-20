IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: R Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:02 IST

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a serious injury during Delhi Capitals’ first game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. The off-spinner, who made a move from KXIP to DC after last season, started off his stint with DC on a high, picking up two wickets in his first over itself.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer gave Ashwin the ball in the 5th over of the innings, and on the first ball itself, the Tamil Nadu bowler sent back Karun Nair to the pavilion. Ashwin teased Nair with a slow delivery, and the batsman went for a big shot on the leg-side, but could not connect. The top edge went high in the air and Prithvi Shaw completed a good catch at short fine-leg.

Three deliveries later, Ashwin cleaned up the dangerous Nicholas Pooran with a stunner. The bowler tossed it between middle and leg, and the ball held its line and castled the stumps as Pooran looked to offer a defensive shot.

But on the final delivery of the over, Ashwin tried to dive to save a single from Glenn Maxwell’s shot. But while diving, Ashwin’s left shoulder hit hard on the turf, and he lay in pain on the ground after that.

Ashwin, visibly looking in pain, and his shoulder being supported by the medical staff, went back to the pavilion immediately afterwards for treatment. An official word on Ashwin’s injury is still being awaited.

Delhi Capitals were asked to bat first by Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and they posted 157/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of a brisk fifty by Marcus Stoinis.