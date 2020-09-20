IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score: Battle of equals promises a nail-biter in Dubai

IPL 2020, KXIP Vs DC Live Updates: After a match that went down to the last over kicked things off in the IPL 2020, the second game of the tournament pits two of the original teams never to have won an IPL title. There are plenty of similarities between Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals. Both are led by young Indian cricketers - KIXIP by KL Rahul and DC by Shreyas Iyer. Both teams have an IPL history not to be too proud of. Both have shown tendencies to start a season well, and at the same time endure a slide that makes it almost impossible to play catch up. Last but not the least, glaringly enough, both teams have combined to bag the wooden spoon five times.

Follow IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs KXIP here:

18:20 hrs IST Pant vs Mujeeb can decide the outcome of DC vs KXIP Rishabh Pant is a powerhouse in IPL and one of the main weapons of Delhi Capitals. If he gets in, he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. What does KXIP do? in Mujeeb, they have option who can tackle Pant and even dismiss him early in the innings. (Click here to read the complete story)





18:10 hrs IST IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP, Dubai venue insights Highest Team Total: 184/1 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals Lowest Team Total: 133/10 By Rajasthan Royals Against Chennai Super Kings. Highest Individual Score: 88 By Aaron Finch (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Against Delhi Capitals Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 By Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Against Mumbai Indians Highest Partnership: 128 By David Warner And Aaron Finch (Sunrisers Hyderabad) For 2nd Wicket Against Delhi Capitals. Win Rate Batting First: 42.86% (3 Won; 4 Lost)





18:01 hrs IST A different jersey for DC for KXIP match in IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals will be honouring the Covid-warriors in their opening match of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab. 🚨 BIG UPDATE 🚨



𝗪𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝘂𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 💙



Our Official 2020 Match Jersey will pay a tribute to every single one of you 🙏🏽#DCvKXIP #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/RqUWgnVAd1 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 20, 2020





17:53 hrs IST Who should DC open with against KXIP? Well well that’s a hard choice. But considering what DC head Ricky Ponting had to say about Ajinkya Rahane it looks like it will be Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Then where does Rahane bat? Iyer and Pant and are automatic choices for No.3 and 4. No.5 will be too low for Rahane in T20 cricket, if doesn’t open then there isn’t really much of a scope for him in the DC starting XI.





17:45 hrs IST Selection headache for KXIP ahead of DC match Gayel or Pooran? Karun Nair or Safaraz Khan? Chris Jordan or Sheldon Cottrell? I wouldn’t be wanna the KXIP captain and coach for sure. But who needs to be that to select the playing XI? Thanks to various fantasy leagues, everyone is a selector.





17:35 hrs IST Injury scare for DC ahead of KXIP match A bit of a setback for the Capitals and its fans with reports coming in that Ishant Sharma has suffered a back injury and is likely to sit this game out. We still haven’t got any official word in yet. If Ishant misses out then Mohit Sharma might get a game.





17:25 hrs IST KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020: Who is the favourite? Aritra: I’ll go with Delhi Capitals, they just look balanced this time. If you look at their squad, they have a back-up for each and every position. Like we saw yesterday, the spinners will definitely have a role to play and DC probably have the best spin-bowling attack in the IPL led by Ashiwn, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane. With the addition of Anrich Nortje, their pace attack - which will be led by Kagiso Rabada - also loos pretty good. But my mate Karan, will obviously have a different opinion Karan: Always Aritra, the day I’ll agree with you, we’ll see Ishant Sharma opening the batting in Test cricket. I’ll go with Kings XI Punjab. Look at their top three - Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. Can you name a better top three in IPL? Maybe SRH will come close. They also have Glenn Maxwell, who has redeemed himself as an all-rounder. So my bet is on KXIP.



