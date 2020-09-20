e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman could decide fate of match

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman could decide fate of match

IPL 2020: A look at the head to head between these two players show that Mujeeb has dismissed Pant twice. But the southpaw is a great player of spin and often takes them to the cleaners. With Mujeeb having an upper hand over Pant in IPL, it will be interesting to see how he approaches the game when the two come face to face.

cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:11 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant and Mujeeb ur Rahman
IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant and Mujeeb ur Rahman
         

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will pit two of the most exciting young T20 talents against each other and the one who comes out on top could win the match for his respective team.

While Rishabh Pant has been Delhi Capitals’ man with the x-factor, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been the biggest asset in KXIP’s bowling arsenal.

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP live score and updates

Delhi will rely on Pant to provide the much needed impetus in the middle and death overs, which could either take their score above par while batting first or chase down totals when batting second. Mujeeb on the other hand will have to be the strike bowlers for KL Rahul’s team.

A look at the head to head between these two players show that Mujeeb has dismissed Pant twice. But the southpaw is a great player of spin and often takes them to the cleaners. With Mujeeb having an upper hand over Pant in IPL, it will be interesting to see how he approaches the game when the two come face to face.

The other interesting piece of static is that Mujeeb’s performance against left-handers in important T20 leagues across the world and while turning out for Afghanistan has been quite good. A tally of 36 wickets at a strike rate of 19.19 and average of 20.11 for the off spinner has come at the economy rate of 6.29. All these numbers are better as compared to his career T20 figures.

This is clear sign that the off spinner relishes bowling to left handers. Add to that the fact that Pant has been dismissed by off spinners 6 times in his IPL career and we have a big battle on our hands.

So, this Sunday it will be Pant vs Mujeeb that could decide the fate of the clash in Dubai.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In