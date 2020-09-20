IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman could decide fate of match

cricket

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:11 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will pit two of the most exciting young T20 talents against each other and the one who comes out on top could win the match for his respective team.

While Rishabh Pant has been Delhi Capitals’ man with the x-factor, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been the biggest asset in KXIP’s bowling arsenal.

IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP live score and updates

Delhi will rely on Pant to provide the much needed impetus in the middle and death overs, which could either take their score above par while batting first or chase down totals when batting second. Mujeeb on the other hand will have to be the strike bowlers for KL Rahul’s team.

A look at the head to head between these two players show that Mujeeb has dismissed Pant twice. But the southpaw is a great player of spin and often takes them to the cleaners. With Mujeeb having an upper hand over Pant in IPL, it will be interesting to see how he approaches the game when the two come face to face.

The other interesting piece of static is that Mujeeb’s performance against left-handers in important T20 leagues across the world and while turning out for Afghanistan has been quite good. A tally of 36 wickets at a strike rate of 19.19 and average of 20.11 for the off spinner has come at the economy rate of 6.29. All these numbers are better as compared to his career T20 figures.

This is clear sign that the off spinner relishes bowling to left handers. Add to that the fact that Pant has been dismissed by off spinners 6 times in his IPL career and we have a big battle on our hands.

So, this Sunday it will be Pant vs Mujeeb that could decide the fate of the clash in Dubai.