Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan star in Mumbai's 9-wicket win

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan star in Mumbai’s 9-wicket win

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each as Mumbai Indians choked Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bowl.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:33 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan starred in Mumbai Indians’ nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020 match in Dubai on Saturday. Earlier, Bumrah bowled a sensational spell with the ball to restrict DC to 110/9 in 20 overs. The target proved to be a cakewalk for MI as openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan gave their team a fantastic start.

While de Kock chopped one to the stumps in Anrich Nortje’s over, Ishan Kishan carried on and smashed an unbeaten 72 in 47 balls to complete MI’s 111-run chase in 14. 2 overs with nine-wickets in hand. With the win, MI extended their lead in the points table.

Earlier, Trent Boult dealt telling opening blows while Jasprit Bumrah broke the backbone of the middle-order with some brilliant seam bowling as MI choked DC’s batting line-up after winning toss and electing to bowl. Boult (3/21 in 4 overs) and Bumrah (3/17 in 4 overs) not only accounted for six of the nine wickets but also bowled 31 of the 62 dot balls consumed by DC batsmen.

Boult was brilliant upfront removing openers Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Prithvi Shaw (10, 11 balls) in the powerplay which pegged Capitals back. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (25, 29 balls) and Rishabh Pant (21 off 24 balls) then compounded their team’s worries as they failed to regain the lost momentum.

The duo for the umpteenth time looked like playing for themselves and the intent was missing which affected the morale of the batsmen coming down the order.Quinton de Kock effected a ‘MS Dhoniesque’ stumping off Rahul Chahar to see Iyer’s return after which came Bumrah’s devastating two-over spell. Delhi continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and eventually were restricted to 110/9 in 20 overs.

(With PTI inputs)

