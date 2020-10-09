e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 185 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 65 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

8 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.5. At the same stage, DC were 87/4. Rajasthan Royals need 120 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Stoinis’ double strike floors Rajasthan Royals
RR vs DC live: Stoinis’ double strike floors Rajasthan Royals
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In