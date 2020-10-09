IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 22:55 IST

Chasing a target of 185 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 101 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was a decent one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 12th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was a decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Axar Patel bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.7. At the same stage, DC were 122/5. Rajasthan Royals need 84 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.8.

