Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

At the end of the first innings of the 59th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 189 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 50 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 78 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis who contributed 86 runs to the innings.

6 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

18 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 4 fours.

The 19th over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 190 at 9.5 runs per over.

