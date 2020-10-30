IPL 2020: ‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition,’ Aakash Chopra reveals how Rajasthan Royals can stop destructive Kings XI Punjab batsman

cricket

Oct 30, 2020

No one has produced quite the contrasting campaign in the Indian Premier League 2020 than Kings XI Punjab. From losing six matches in a row, the 2014 finalists have staged a remarkable campaign winning their next five games, and in the process, kept their hopes for a place in the playoffs alive. With 12 points from 12 games, KXIP are placed fourth on the points table and with three placed still left, the franchise will be hoping to cap off a memorable league phase with wins in their remaining two games.

The first of those games is against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday and there’ll be nothing quite like KXIP avenging their narrow loss to RR earlier in the tournament. One of the reasons behind KXIP’s fabulous comeback is none other than Chris Gayle. Ever since the Universe Boss has been in their XI, KXIP have turned over a new leaf. In five matches, Gayle has scores of 53, 24, 29, 21 and 51 and will start as an immediate threat against the Royals at the small Sharjah stadium.

However, RR may have found a way to stop Gayle storm from hitting Sharjah. Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has come up with a suggestion as to how the Royals can prevent Gayle from getting a big one.

“Kings XI Punjab’s fortunes in this tournament have completely changed since the arrival of Christopher Henry Gayle. They haven’t really lost a game since he’s been there, so now Rajasthan Royals, they need to win and for that to happen, they will have to figure out a game plan to stop Gayle and say, and not just one, they might need a couple of them because when he gets going, of course, he’s a tornado, who just blows away the opposition,” Chopra said on the Star Sports show called GAMEPLAN.

“So, I would say you do have Jofra Archer and he’s got pace, bowl bouncers, bowl yorkers, just bowl those wicket-taking balls to Christopher Henry Gayle and play with his ego a little bit – just ask those tough questions, make him get out of his comfort zone and that’s your game plan number one, that’s what Jofra Archer should do.”

With 17 wickets, Archer is one of the highest wicket takers in IPL 2020 and the one chance Chopra reckons is for RR to make sure Gayle is removed soon, is to make sure is that the England pacer gets to bowl as many balls to the batsman as possible, along with some wrist spin from the other end.

“But you don’t really have another fast-bowler of the same repute or pace, so I would say Jofra from one end and if you can get your leggies to come and bowl wide to him,” Chopra added. “If you are bowling to him within the stumps, he’s going to dispatch and deposit them outside the ground with a lot of ease, just make them bowl outside off and a lot of googlies, even if it becomes predictable. Just keep bowling googlies outside off and force him to go over covers and long-off.”