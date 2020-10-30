IPL 2020: ‘He came, He conquered,’ Mumbai Indians posts cheeky tweet on Suryakumar Yadav’s exchange with Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:29 IST

Suryakumar Yadav has become the talk of the town in the cricketing circles in recent days. Team India’s squad for the tour of Australia was announced a few days back and his name was excluded from the list. Several fans and critics did not like the fact that Yadav wasn’t able to break through into the Indian T20 team despite impressive performances in the Indian Premier League.

Suryakumar responded to his omission from the squad in emphatic fashion as he hit a 43-ball 79 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday to power his side to a 5-wicket victory.

However, there was a moment during the match that intrigued the fans. Kohli never lets an opportunity go by to get under the skin of the opposition, and a similar incident occurred as Kohli tried to unsettle Suryakumar Yadav.

READ | Despite form, India call-up eludes Yadav

The incident took place during the 13th over of MI’s chase. Yadav played a ball towards cover where Kohli stopped the ball and gave a long stare to the batsman. Suryakumar did not hold back and stared back himself while remaining unmoved. No verbal chatter was exchanged between the two players though.

Kohli came close to the batsman and stood there for 15 seconds but an unfazed Suryakumar stood his ground and kept looking back into Kohli’s eyes, not move an inch.

MI posted the image of Kohli and Suryakumar on Twitter with a cheeky statement saying that ‘He came, He saw stared, He conquered.’

READ| Gautam Gambhir names player who is going to ‘become one of the top-most all-rounders across formats’

Kohli’s act left a sour taste in the mouth of users on Twitter, who were quick to react, with many calling it a ‘shameful act’ on the part of Kohli.

Suryakumar is being discussed in every nooks and corner after not being picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming Australian tour. The BCCI selection committee picked the squad for the tour but his name was missing from the team sheet despite being a constant performer since the last few seasons.