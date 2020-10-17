e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘I couldn’t understand it,’ Kevin Pietersen not happy with AB de Villiers’ batting position against KXIP

IPL 2020: ‘I couldn’t understand it,’ Kevin Pietersen not happy with AB de Villiers’ batting position against KXIP

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: RCB promoted left-handers Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of de Villiers but the move didn’t quite go according to plan as neither of them could manage a significant score.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
File image of Kevin Pietersen.
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Getty Images)
         

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said he ‘couldn’t understand’ why Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to hold AB de Villiers back and send him as low as No.6 in their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.

“I couldn’t understand it (the decision to hold back de Villiers). On a wicket like this, you’d like to have your best players to face as many deliveries as possible. The guy’s in form and he is one of the best players of the world,” Pietersen said in the mid-match show in Star Sports.

READ | Adam Gilchrist recalls Twitter spat with Harbhajan, says India off-spinner always ‘has the ultimate response’

RCB promoted left-handers Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of de Villiers but the move didn’t quite go according to plan as neither of them could manage a significant score and when de Villiers finally came out to bat he had no option but to go for big shits without getting his eye in.

Pietersen added had de Villiers faced the balls of Dube and Sundar then he could have hit the ball of Mohammed Shami in which he was out for a huge six out of the stadium.

“I can sort of understand wanting the left-handers in there to disrupt the leg-spinners but de Villiers has done that against every single bowler, all around the world for the last 15 years and he is such a fabulous player that want him facing as many deliveries as possible.

READ| MI vs KKR: ‘He could’ve changed a lot of things,’ Gautam Gambhir reacts on KKR’s captaincy change

“I think about 25-30 balls were played by Sundar and Dube faced and when you put those together and see the nature of de Villiers’ dismissal... If Ab de Villiers had faced those 25 deliveries, the ball he got out to would be on its way to Dubai,” Pietersen added.

RCB were beaten by KXIP by 8 wickets.

Kohli said the move did not yield the desired result but his bowlers should have been able to defend 171 against Punjab on Thursday. They lost by eight wickets.

“We had a chat, a message from outside about left-right combination and we wanted to go with it because they had two leggies. Sometimes things don’t come off. We’re pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn’t come off,” Kohli said after the match.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
India’s daily coronavirus cases reflect slight rise but remain below 70,000-mark
India’s daily coronavirus cases reflect slight rise but remain below 70,000-mark
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
‘Why put so much pressure on Karthik?’: Gambhir on KKR’s captaincy change
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In