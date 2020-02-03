IPL 2020: KKR’s new signing Tom Banton responds to Michael Vaughan’s suggestion to skip IPL

cricket

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:33 IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan last week in a column for Telegraph Sport suggested that rising England youngster Tom Banton should not play in the IPL tournament, but instead participate in the County Championship for Somerset. The hard-hitting opener Banton was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore at the auctions last year, and he will represent the three-time title-winning franchise at the upcoming season of the lucrative T20 league this year.

Also read: Zaheer Khan has an advice for injured Hardik Pandya

In his column, Vaughan wrote: “I have seen enough of Banton to know he is a superstar in the making.” He added: “I’m not sure a stint in the IPL right now, when he might not get a lot of game time, is what he needs at this stage of his career. The IPL can wait. He has plenty of time to go to India. He needs to play four-day cricket and score some early hundreds.”

But Banton, who made his international debut in November, said he would be definitely be participating in IPL, as it is his childhood dream to do so. Speaking in an interview to Metro, Banton said: “Yes, 100 per cent (I will be playing in the Indian Premier League).”

Also read: With Rohit Sharma injured, 4 possible replacements for India in ODI and Test squad

The 21-year-old further added: “When I was growing up, the IPL was definitely something I thought I’d love to do and play for England in Test cricket as well.” Banton, who had a great season in the T20 blast last year, where he scored 540 runs at a strike rate of 160 in last summer, added that a good IPL season will also boost his chances of making it to the T20I World Cup squad this year.

“Definitely, I’d love to be part of the World Cup. The white-ball team seems so strong at the moment but I’d love to go. We’ve got the IPL coming up so some strong performances there are going to help.”