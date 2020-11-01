IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:54 IST

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 107 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine who had a decent over as 12 runs came off it.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

5 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.1. At the same stage, KKR were 132/5. Rajasthan Royals need 85 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL